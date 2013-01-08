版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower on U.S. earnings caution

TORONTO, Jan 8 Canada's main stock index opened
lower on Tuesday, led down by financial and energy stocks, on
investor caution as the U.S. earnings season gets under way.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 13.24 points, or 0.11 percent, at 12,486.31
shortly after the open.
