CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends flat; Goldcorp offsets weak energy stocks

TORONTO, Jan 8 Canada's main stock index
finished nearly unchanged on Tuesday, with weakness in the
energy sector offset by Goldcorp Inc's rise following a
positive reaction to the company's announcement of an accounting
change.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 finished the session up 5.26 points, or 0.04 percent,
at 12,504.81. Six of the index's 10 main groups ended higher.
