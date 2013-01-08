CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends flat; Goldcorp offsets weak energy stocks

TORONTO, Jan 8 Canada's main stock index finished nearly unchanged on Tuesday, with weakness in the energy sector offset by Goldcorp Inc's rise following a positive reaction to the company's announcement of an accounting change. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index finished the session up 5.26 points, or 0.04 percent, at 12,504.81. Six of the index's 10 main groups ended higher.