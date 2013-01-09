CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as investor caution offsets TransCanada gains

* TSX rises 5.13 points, or 0.04 percent, to 12,509.94
* TransCanada shares rise 2 percent
* First Quantum shares drop nearly 4 percent amid takeover
battle
By John Tilak
Jan 9 Canada's main stock index was little
changed on Wednesday as optimism on Alcoa Inc's outlook
and a rise in TransCanada Corp shares after the company
won a large contract were tempered by caution about the outlook
for global growth.
TransCanada shares rose 2 percent to C$48.22 after the
country's largest pipeline operator revealed plans to build a
C$5 billion line for Progress Energy Canada in British Columbia.
However, the gains in the market were kept in check as
investors remained wary about the fiscal situation in the United
States and ahead of policy meetings of European central banks.
Investors are keeping a close eye on whether the fiscal
cliff talk in the fourth quarter affected earnings numbers and
on the projections companies will be making, said Elvis Picardo,
strategist and vice president of research at Global Securities
in Vancouver.
"This is the first indication we are going to get from many
of the bellwether companies about how they see 2013 shaping up,"
he said.
Alcoa, the largest aluminum producer in the United States,
said on Tuesday it expects demand for the metal to grow in 2013,
helped in part by strong sales to aerospace and construction
customers.
"It's Alcoa's earnings yesterday that's setting the mood. If
the earnings season can show itself as relatively positive or
better-than-expected, the mood can really solidify on that,"
said Serge Pepin, vice president of investment strategy at BMO
Asset Management Canada.
At midafternoon, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX
composite index was up 5.13 points, or 0.04 percent,
at 12,509.94. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were down.
"Though we've gone through averting the fiscal cliff,
investors still feel anxious about the first quarter of this
year. Europe has not gone away, although we're seeing some
stability there," Pepin said.
Spain and Italy will hold their first debt sales of the year
on Thursday, revealing the depth of demand for peripheral euro
zone debt. The Spanish auction could also offer clues on the
timing of a much-anticipated request by the government for
international financial aid.
The materials sector, which includes mining stocks, shed 0.2
percent, with gold and silver prices slipping.
"Commodities continue to be a drag. As a result, the TSX has
begun the year looking like it's probably going to lag the S&P
500 for the third year running," Picardo said.
"Commodity prices are caught in a slump. But that is
unlikely to improve until we have concrete evidence of a
turnaround in the global economy," he added.
Miner Goldcorp Inc was down 1.7 percent, at C$35.22,
and Kinross Gold fell 1.7 percent to C$9.23.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd gave back 3.7 percent to
C$20.74 after the Canadian base metal miner took its takeover
bid for smaller rival Inmet Mining Corp to the target
company's shareholders.
The energy sector was down slightly as TransCanada's gains
were offset by a 1.3 percent fall in Enbridge Inc and a
1.2 percent decline in Canadian Natural Resources. Oil
prices also fell and weighed on the group.