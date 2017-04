TORONTO, Jan 11 Canada's main stock index pared earlier losses to close near flat on Friday as a surge in Research In Motion shares offset mining stocks that fell on softer commodity prices. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index edged 2.44 points higher, or 0.02 percent, to 12,602.18. This was the index's higher close in more than 10 months. However, six of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory.