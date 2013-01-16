版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 1月 16日 星期三 22:43 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as global growth worries resurface

TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index opened
lower on Wednesday, led by the materials sector, as gloomy
economic commentary from the World Bank and weak industrial data
from Europe renewed investor concerns about global growth.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 52.94 points, or 0.42 percent, at 12,589.03
shortly after the open.
