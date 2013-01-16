CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower on resources as growth concerns weigh

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as large gold miners, big banks weigh
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index closed lower on Wednesday, pressured material and energy stocks, as investor sentiment turned negative following a gloomy global growth outlook from the World Bank and weak data out of Europe. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index finished down 33.15 points, or 0.26 percent, at 12,608.82. Seven of the index's 10 main groups retreated.
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Thursday, weighed down by heavyweight financial stocks as U.S. bank earnings season kicked off, with losses offset by gains for gold miners.
April 13 Canada's main stock index looked set to extend losses from previous session on Thursday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index down 0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.