2013年 1月 17日 星期四

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower on resources as growth concerns weigh

TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index closed
lower on Wednesday, pressured material and energy stocks, as
investor sentiment turned negative following a gloomy global
growth outlook from the World Bank and weak data out of Europe.
        The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 finished down 33.15 points, or 0.26 percent, at
12,608.82. Seven of the index's 10 main groups retreated.
