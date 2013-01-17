CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends broadly higher; financials, U.S. data lifts

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips but BlackBerry tempers decline; index up on quarter
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups were lower (Adds details, analyst comment, updates with close)
TORONTO, Jan 17 Canada's main stock index finished higher on Thursday in a broad rally led by financial and resource stocks and spurred in part by encouraging U.S. economic data and corporate results. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index climbed 65.91 points, or 0.52 percent to 12,674.73. All 10 of the index's main sectors advanced.
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups were lower (Adds details, analyst comment, updates with close)
OTTAWA, March 31 Canada's main stock index ended modestly lower on Friday, weighed by financial and railway companies, though better-than-expected results from BlackBerry offset some of the losses as its stock surged.
TORONTO, March 31 Canada's main stock index fell modestly in morning trading on Friday, weighed by financial and railway companies, though better-than-expected results from BlackBerry offset some of the losses.