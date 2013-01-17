版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends broadly higher; financials, U.S. data lifts

TORONTO, Jan 17 Canada's main stock index
finished higher on Thursday in a broad rally led by financial
and resource stocks and spurred in part by encouraging U.S.
economic data and corporate results.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 climbed 65.91 points, or 0.52 percent to 12,674.73.
All 10 of the index's main sectors advanced.

