CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher, U.S. debt talks eyed

Jan 21 Toronto's main stock index looked set to open slightly higher on signs U.S. lawmakers were making progress towards an agreement on raising the country's borrowing limit to avoid a debt default, reviving appetite for riskier assets.

TOP STORIES

* Germany's economic slump should be short-lived, the Bundesbank said, adding that the euro zone's largest economy could have already bottomed out.

* Research In Motion Ltd will look into strategic alliances with other technology companies once it has launched its new BlackBerry 10 models, its chief executive told a German newspaper.

* Four years after making history by becoming the first African-American president, Barack Obama will kick off his second term with a scaled-back inauguration that reflects the tempered expectations for his next four years in office.

* U.S. and Japanese aviation safety officials investigating problems with Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner visited the headquarters of the plane's battery maker, seeking clues into why one of the technologically advanced aircraft made an emergency landing last week.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded up 0.07 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.05 percent

* European shares, were up

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Gold futures : $1,687.8; rose 0.07 percent

* US crude : $95.17; fell 0.41 percent

* Brent crude : $111.55; fell 0.3 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $8,051.75; fell 0.11 percent

ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* Base metals: CIBC raises target price of Augusta Resource Corp to C$5.50 from C$5, of Imperial Metals Corp to C$22 from C$19, of Lundin Mining Corp to C$6.35 from C$5.85, says commodity prices will be supported in the near-term by continued strength and recovery in the U.S. economy and increases long-term copper price forecast

* Teck Resources Ltd. : CIBC cuts target price to C$50 from C$52 on valuation and price estimate changes

ON THE CALENDAR

* Major Canadian economic data includes wholesale trade