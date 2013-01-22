版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 1月 23日 星期三 05:15 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX closes near 18-month high; gold stocks rally

TORONTO, Jan 22 Canada's main stock index ended
higher on Tuesday, hitting a near 18-month high, led by the
materials sector, which tracked a rise in commodity prices.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 30.38 points, or 0.24 percent, at 12,824.63.
Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐