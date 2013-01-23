版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 1月 23日 星期三

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower; materials, energy weigh

TORONTO, Jan 23 Canada's main stock index fell
at the open on Wednesday as flat to lower commodity prices
weighed on the material and energy sectors over concerns about
global economic growth.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 16.23 points, or 0.13 percent, at 12,808.40
shortly after the open.

