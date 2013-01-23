版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 1月 24日 星期四 05:15 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls from 17-month high as golds weigh

TORONTO, Jan 23 Canada's main stock index ended
lower on Wednesday after touching a 17-month high, as a weak
bullion price and a disappointing production forecast from miner
Iamgold Corp  pulled gold stocks lower.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 fell 30.58 points, or 0.24 percent, to close at
12,794.05.

