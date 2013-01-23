CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls from 17-month high as golds weigh

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as mining, energy stocks advance
TORONTO, April 4 Canada's main stock index advanced on Tuesday as gains in gold and oil prices helped boost the mining and energy sectors.
TORONTO, Jan 23 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Wednesday after touching a 17-month high, as a weak bullion price and a disappointing production forecast from miner Iamgold Corp pulled gold stocks lower. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 30.58 points, or 0.24 percent, to close at 12,794.05.
TORONTO, March 10 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Tuesday as gains in gold and oil prices helped boost the mining and energy sectors, offsetting a decline in the financial sector. At 9:40 am ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.62 points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,594.02. Of the index's 10 main groups, six were in positive territory. (Reporting by John Tilak)
April 4 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday as oil prices steadied after recent losses, while investors awaited a weekly report on U.S. oil inventory.