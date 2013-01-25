版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 1月 25日 星期五 22:37 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as Potash, Pacific Rubiales leads

TORONTO, Jan 25 Canada's main stock index rose
at the open on Friday, as Potash Corp added to
Thursday's gains, while Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp 
climbed following its announcement that it has discovered oil in
Brazil.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 rose 34.98 points, or 0.27 percent, 12,858.60 shortly
after the open. Nine of the index's 10 main sectors were higher.
