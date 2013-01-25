CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends modestly lower; golds drag

TORONTO, Jan 25 Canada's main stock index dipped on Friday, as lower bullion prices pressured gold miners and investors paused following a steady climb this year to near-18 month highs. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index finished down 7.59 points, or 0.06 percent, at 12,816.03. Four of the index's 10 main sectors were lower, including the materials group, which was down 1.07 percent.