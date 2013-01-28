版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 1月 28日 星期一 22:39 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises at open as financials lead

TORONTO, Jan 28 Canada's main stock index opened
higher on Monday, with banks leading the market up, as recent
encouraging economic data boost investor sentiment.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 34.16 points, or 0.27 percent, at 12,850.79.
All key sectors except the consumer staples group were higher.
