版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 1月 29日 星期二 05:08 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed, RIM positioning offsets banks

TORONTO, Jan 28 Canada's main stock index
finished little changed on Monday, as gains in the financial
group were partially offset by Research In Motion Ltd 
shares, which sagged ahead of its critical BlackBerry 10 launch
this week.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 0.72 of a point at 12,815.91. Half of the
index's 10 key sectors climbed higher.
