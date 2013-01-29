版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 1月 29日 星期二 22:44 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher, gold stocks lead gains

TORONTO, Jan 29 Canada's main stock index opened
higher on Tuesday, lifted by a rally in gold shares, which rose
with the price of the precious metal as investors speculated on
the moves the U.S. Federal Reserve might make as it begins a
meeting on interest rates.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 21.64 points, or 0.17 percent, at 12,837.55
shortly after the open.

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐