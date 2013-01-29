CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher, gold stocks lead gains

TORONTO, Jan 29 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, lifted by a rally in gold shares, which rose with the price of the precious metal as investors speculated on the moves the U.S. Federal Reserve might make as it begins a meeting on interest rates. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 21.64 points, or 0.17 percent, at 12,837.55 shortly after the open.