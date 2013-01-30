版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 1月 30日 星期三 22:46 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits near 18-mth high as golds, RIM gain

TORONTO, Jan 30 Canada's main stock index hit a
near 18-month high on Wednesday, led by gold stocks that gained
following a contradiction in the U.S. economy, as well as a rise
in Research In Motion Ltd on the day of its
much-awaited BlackBerry 10 launch.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 55.69 points, or 0.43 percent, at 12,886.25
shortly after the open. The index hit a high of 12,895.28.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐