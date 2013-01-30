CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits near 18-mth high as golds, RIM gain

TORONTO, Jan 30 Canada's main stock index hit a near 18-month high on Wednesday, led by gold stocks that gained following a contradiction in the U.S. economy, as well as a rise in Research In Motion Ltd on the day of its much-awaited BlackBerry 10 launch. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 55.69 points, or 0.43 percent, at 12,886.25 shortly after the open. The index hit a high of 12,895.28.