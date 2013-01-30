版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 1月 30日 星期三 23:58 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX turns negative as RIM slides

TORONTO, Jan 30 Canada's main stock index turned
negative on Wednesday as a decline in Research In Motion Ltd
 shares after it released the much-awaited BlackBerry 10
device offset gains made by gold stocks.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 3.96 points, or 0.03 percent, at 12,826.60.
RIM shares fell 5 percent to C$14.95.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐