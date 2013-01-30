版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX closes lower as RIM, Fed decision weigh

TORONTO, Jan 30 Canada's main stock index closed
lower on Wednesday, hurt by a fall in Research In Motion Ltd
 after it released its long-awaited BlackBerry 10
devices, and broad market weakness after the U.S. Federal
Reserve decided to leave its stimulus program intact.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 closed 36.12 points, or 0.28 percent, lower at
12,794.44. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index declined.
