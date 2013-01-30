CANADA STOCKS-TSX closes lower as RIM, Fed decision weigh

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens moderately higher as energy leads gains
TORONTO, April 6 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, as modest gains in energy and industrial stocks helped keep the market in positive territory.
TORONTO, Jan 30 Canada's main stock index closed lower on Wednesday, hurt by a fall in Research In Motion Ltd after it released its long-awaited BlackBerry 10 devices, and broad market weakness after the U.S. Federal Reserve decided to leave its stimulus program intact. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed 36.12 points, or 0.28 percent, lower at 12,794.44. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index declined.
TORONTO, April 6 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, as modest gains in energy and industrial stocks helped keep the market in positive territory.
April 6 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices recovered from losses triggered by record high U.S. crude inventories.
* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups fall (Adds details, analyst quotes, updates to close)