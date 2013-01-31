版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 1月 31日 星期四 22:41 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as Potash, RIM weigh

TORONTO, Jan 31 Canada's main stock index opened
lower on Thursday, weighed down by Potash Corp after
its fourth-quarter profit fell and an 11 percent drop in
Research In Motion Ltd the day after the BlackBerry
maker released a new line of phones.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 35.22 points, or 0.28 percent, at 12,759.22
shortly after the open.

