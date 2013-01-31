版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 2月 1日 星期五

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as resource stocks stumble

TORONTO, Jan 31 Canada's main stock index hit a
near two-week low on Thursday, weighed down by sagging resource
stocks, which slid along with commodity prices.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 finished down 109.20 points, or 0.85 percent, at
12,685.24. Nine of the index's 10 main sectors retreated.

