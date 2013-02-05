CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on RIM gain, European data

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens moderately higher as energy leads gains
TORONTO, April 6 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, as modest gains in energy and industrial stocks helped keep the market in positive territory.
TORONTO, Feb 5 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, led by resource stocks, which climbed with commodity prices as data showed signs of a recovery in the European economy. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 47.85 points, or 0.38 percent, at 12,765.47 shortly after the open. A five percent gain in shares of BlackBerry also boosted the index. The stock had rallied on Monday after an upgrade by Bernstein Research. BlackBerry last week launched its new line of smartphones.
TORONTO, April 6 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, as modest gains in energy and industrial stocks helped keep the market in positive territory.
April 6 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices recovered from losses triggered by record high U.S. crude inventories.
* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups fall (Adds details, analyst quotes, updates to close)