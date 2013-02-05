版本:
2013年 2月 5日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on RIM gain, European data

TORONTO, Feb 5 Canada's main stock index opened
higher on Tuesday, led by resource stocks, which climbed with
commodity prices as data showed signs of a recovery in the
European economy. 
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 47.85 points, or 0.38 percent, at 12,765.47
shortly after the open.
    A five percent gain in shares of BlackBerry also
boosted the index. The stock had rallied on Monday after an
upgrade by Bernstein Research. BlackBerry last week launched its
new line of smartphones.
