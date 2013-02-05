版本:
2013年 2月 6日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX closes higher on RIM jump; data lifts energy shares

TORONTO, Feb 5 Canada's main stock index closed
higher on Tuesday as reports of strong sales of the new
BlackBerry device boosted the smartphone maker and
energy stocks rose with oil prices after data showed signs of
economic growth in Europe and the United States. 
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 28.03 points, or 0.22 percent, at 12,745.65.
Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index advanced.
