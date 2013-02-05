版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 2月 6日 星期三 05:50 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-BlackBerry jump boosts TSX; data lifts energy shares

* TSX rises 28.03 points, or 0.22 percent, to 12,745.65
    * Nine of 10 main sectors gain
    * BlackBerry jumps more than 6 pct after big gains Monday
    * Energy stocks rise on higher oil prices
    * Euro zone data helps Toronto market rebound

    By John Tilak
    TORONTO, Feb 5 Canada's main stock index closed
higher on Tuesday as reports of strong sales of the new
BlackBerry device boosted the smartphone maker and
energy stocks rose with oil prices after data showed signs of
economic growth in Europe and the United States.
    BlackBerry, whose shares jumped 15 percent on Monday,
climbed another 6.3 percent after analyst reports indicated
robust sales of the new Z10 model in Canada and Britain.
 
    Recovering from a 2-1/2 week low reached the previous
session, the market benefited from news that the U.S. services
sector expanded again last month, extending a three-year run of
growth, and European business optimism hit an eight-month high,
suggesting the euro zone economy was starting to recover.
 
    Markit's Eurozone Composite PMI showed business activity
across thousands of companies had risen in January to a 10-month
high. 
    "Retail investors are starting to see missed opportunities
as they don't want to miss the boat," said Arthur Salzer,
executive director and chief executive officer of Northland
Wealth Management.
    "People are feeling better because money is coming into the
system, and they are willing to put capital at risk," he added.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 gained 28.03 points, or 0.22 percent, to 12,745.65.
Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index advanced.
    "It's a buy-on-dips mentality," said Ian Nakamoto, director
of research at MacDougall, MacDougall & MacTier. "People are
getting nervous when the market moves up too quickly. So
yesterday we had a sell-off and then people started to buy.
    "Europe has been the sore point. Any positive news coming
out of Europe would be treated well," he added.
    The energy sector gained 0.6 percent, benefiting from higher
oil prices. 
    Suncor Energy Inc, Canada's largest energy company,
gained 0.6 percent to C$34.38, and TransCanada Corp 
added 0.6 percent to C$48.24.
    BlackBerry's stock surged to C$15.94 and helped the
information technology sector climb 2.3 percent.
    The materials sector, which includes mining stocks, was the 
lone group to decline, shedding 0.2 percent.
    In other company news, Canadian National Railway Co
, the country's largest rail operator, said it would
invest C$1.9 billion ($1.9 billion) in 2013 to upgrade its rail
system, improve service and expand business. The stock rose 0.4
percent to C$95.49.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐