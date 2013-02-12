版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher; lifted by energy shares, Nexen

TORONTO, Feb 12 Canada's main stock index closed
higher on Tuesday, led by an energy sector that was supported by
higher oil prices and a gain in Nexen Inc after U.S.
regulators approved a $15.1 billion takeover of the oil and gas
company.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 40.87 points, or 0.32 percent,
at 12,789.02. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index
advanced.
