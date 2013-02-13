版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 2月 13日 星期三 22:46 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher, lifted by financials, energy

TORONTO, Feb 13 Canada's main stock index opened
higher on Wednesday, led by the financial and energy sectors, as
a rise in oil prices helped  boost investor optimism.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 19.19 points, or 0.15 percent, at 12,808.21
shortly after the open.

