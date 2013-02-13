CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends down as Barrick drags

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures little changed, data awaited
April 4 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday as oil prices steadied after recent losses, while investors awaited a weekly report on U.S. oil inventory.
TORONTO, Feb 13 Canada's main stock eased slightly on Wednesday, led by a decline in Barrick Gold Corp , the world's largest gold producer, after the release of disappointing earnings from the its African subsidiary. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 13.74 points, or 0.11 percent, at 12,775.28.
* Half of the TSX's 10 main groups were up (Adds market and company details, analyst comment, updates to close)
OTTAWA, April 3 Canada's main stock index ended modestly higher after a choppy session on Monday as gains in gold producers and other resource shares offset weakness in the energy sector and consumer-related stocks.