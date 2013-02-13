版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 2月 14日 星期四 05:03 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends down as Barrick drags

TORONTO, Feb 13 Canada's main stock eased
slightly on Wednesday, led by a decline in Barrick Gold Corp
, the world's largest gold producer, after the release
of disappointing earnings from the its African subsidiary. 
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially ended down 13.74 points, or 0.11 percent,
at 12,775.28.

