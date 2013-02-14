版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 2月 14日 星期四

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as BlackBerry, energy offset Barrick gains

TORONTO, Feb 14 Canada's main stock index opened
lower on Thursday, with declines in BlackBerry and
energy shares offsetting a rise in Barrick Gold Corp 
after the miner reported quarterly results.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 24.74 points, or 0.19 percent, at 12,750.54
shortly after the open.

