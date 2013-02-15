版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 2月 15日 星期五

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower; soft commodity prices hit miners

TORONTO, Feb 15 Canada's main stock index fell
at the open on Friday, led by materials and energy stocks
including Goldcorp Inc and Suncor Energy Inc, as
they followed commodity prices lower.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 16.78 points, or 0.13 percent, at 12,705.01
shortly after the open.
