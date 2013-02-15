CANADA STOCKS-TSX closes lower as gold price drop hits miners

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as large gold miners, big banks weigh
TORONTO, Feb 15 Canada's main stock index closed weaker on Friday, led by gold miners such as Goldcorp Inc and Barrick Gold Corp, after the price of the precious metal tumbled to a six-month low on weakening investor demand. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 35.16 points, or 0.28 percent, at 12,686.63 after earlier dropping to 12,667.70, its lowest point since Jan. 17.
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Thursday, weighed down by heavyweight financial stocks as U.S. bank earnings season kicked off, with losses offset by gains for gold miners.
April 13 Canada's main stock index looked set to extend losses from previous session on Thursday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index down 0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.