版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 2月 16日 星期六 05:04 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX closes lower as gold price drop hits miners

TORONTO, Feb 15 Canada's main stock index closed
weaker on Friday, led by gold miners such as Goldcorp Inc 
and Barrick Gold Corp, after the price of the precious
metal tumbled to a six-month low on weakening investor demand.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 ended down 35.16 points, or 0.28 percent, at 12,686.63
after earlier dropping to 12,667.70, its lowest point since Jan.
17.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐