CANADA STOCKS-TSX closes lower as gold price drop hits miners

TORONTO, Feb 15 Canada's main stock index closed weaker on Friday, led by gold miners such as Goldcorp Inc and Barrick Gold Corp, after the price of the precious metal tumbled to a six-month low on weakening investor demand. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 35.16 points, or 0.28 percent, at 12,686.63 after earlier dropping to 12,667.70, its lowest point since Jan. 17.