CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower, commodity prices weigh on resources

TORONTO, Feb 20 Canada's main stock index opened
lower on Wednesday, with falling commodity prices weighing on
material stocks, as investors looked to see if minutes from a
Federal Open Market Committee meeting would offer clues about
the state of the world's largest economy.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 21.07 points, or 0.16 percent, at 12,789.14
shortly after the open.

