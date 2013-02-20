CANADA STOCKS-TSX dives as commodities, Fed minutes weigh

CANADA STOCKS-TSX climbs to 11-day high as oil rallies
* Index touches its highest intraday since March 17 at 15,583.52
TORONTO, Feb 20 Canada's main stock index dropped sharply on Wednesday with weak commodity prices pulling resource shares lower as minutes from the most recent U.S. Federal Reserve meeting showed it may stop or slow its bond-buying program before the U.S. job market rebounds. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 96.16 points, or 0.75 percent, at 12,714.05. Eight of the index's 10 main sectors were in the red.
* Index touches its highest intraday since March 17 at 15,583.52
TORONTO, March 28 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday to an 11-day high as oil prices rallied and the heavyweight energy and financial groups gained ground.
March 28 Canada's main stock index futures were trading modestly higher on Tuesday as investors looked past President Donald Trump's setback on healthcare reform to his planned stimulus policies.