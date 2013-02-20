版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 2月 21日 星期四 05:11 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dives as commodities, Fed minutes weigh

TORONTO, Feb 20 Canada's main stock index
dropped sharply on Wednesday with weak commodity prices pulling
resource shares lower as minutes from the most recent U.S.
Federal Reserve meeting showed it may stop or slow its
bond-buying program before the U.S. job market rebounds.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 96.16 points, or 0.75
percent, at 12,714.05. Eight of the index's 10 main sectors were
in the red.

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐