CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower; energy shares, Bombardier lead decline

TORONTO, Feb 21 Canada's main stock index opened
lower on Thursday, led by energy stocks, which tracked falling
commodity prices, and Bombardier Inc after the plane
maker reported a sharp drop in quarterly profit.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 54.71 points, or 0.43 percent, at 12,659.34
shortly after the open.
