加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 2月 22日 星期五 22:41 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens up as oil price rebound helps energy stocks

TORONTO, Feb 22 The main Canadian stock index
opened higher on Friday, helped by gains in heavyweight energy
and financial stocks as oil prices rallied.  
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 51.85 points, or 0.41 percent, at 12,691.82
shortly after the open.

