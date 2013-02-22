CANADA STOCKS-Energy and banking gains help TSX end higher

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as mining, energy stocks advance
TORONTO, April 4 Canada's main stock index advanced on Tuesday as gains in gold and oil prices helped boost the mining and energy sectors.
TORONTO, Feb 22 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Friday, with gains in energy stocks as the oil price recovered and banking shares ahead of earnings season helping it notch a small improvement for the week. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 61.66 points, or 0.49 percent, at 12,701.63. It notched a gain of 0.12 percent for the week.
TORONTO, March 10 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Tuesday as gains in gold and oil prices helped boost the mining and energy sectors, offsetting a decline in the financial sector. At 9:40 am ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.62 points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,594.02. Of the index's 10 main groups, six were in positive territory. (Reporting by John Tilak)
April 4 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday as oil prices steadied after recent losses, while investors awaited a weekly report on U.S. oil inventory.