2013年 2月 23日

CANADA STOCKS-Energy and banking gains help TSX end higher

TORONTO, Feb 22 Canada's main stock index ended
higher on Friday, with gains in energy stocks as the oil price
recovered and banking shares ahead of earnings season helping it
notch a small improvement for the week.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 61.66 points, or 0.49 percent,
at 12,701.63. It notched a gain of 0.12 percent for the week.

