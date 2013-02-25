版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 2月 25日 星期一 22:41 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps at open in broad-based rally

TORONTO, Feb 25 Canada's main stock index opened
sharply higher on Monday, boosted by gains in heavyweight
banking, energy and mining stocks.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 99.66 points, or 0.78 percent, 12,801.29
shortly after the open.
