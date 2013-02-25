版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as Italy election spooks investors

TORONTO, Feb 25 Canada's main stock index ended
lower on Monday, sinking in late trade as Italy's election looks
likely to produce a deadlocked parliament that will complicate
its economic recovery efforts. 
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially shed 50.76 points, or 0.40 percent, to
close at 12,650.87. It had earlier hit a three-week high.
