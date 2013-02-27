版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 2月 28日 星期四 05:09 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends up as energy stocks gain; U.S. news helps

TORONTO, Feb 27 Canada's main stock index ended
higher on Wednesday, helped by a bounce in oil and gas shares as
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke defended the U.S. central
bank's stimulus policy and U.S. data pointed to economic
resilience.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 71.95 points, or 0.57 percent,
at 12,732.39. That was its best daily performance in more than a
week.
