CANADA STOCKS-TSX lower as miners, banks weighs; TransCanada up

TORONTO, March 4 Canada's main stock index
opened lower on Monday, hurt by slips in heavyweight banking and
mining stocks, while TransCanada Corp offset the broad
losses after a positive environmental report about its
contentious Keystone XL pipeline project. 
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 51.90 points, or 0.41 percent, at 12,721.22
shortly after the open.
