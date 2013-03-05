CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher, c.banks seen keeping policy steady

CANADA STOCKS-TSX climbs to 11-day high as oil rallies
* Index touches its highest intraday since March 17 at 15,583.52
March 5 Toronto's main stock index futures pointed to a higher open as investors bet central banks would maintain an accommodative monetary policy this week.
TOP STORIES
* France, Spain and Italy dragged the euro zone into a deeper downturn in February, according to business surveys that showed the chasm between these countries and prosperous Germany widening yet again.
* Tension over the U.S. fiscal crisis eased on Monday as President Barack Obama called more opposition lawmakers to find a way to stop $85 billion in damaging budget cuts and congressional Republicans announced a plan to prevent a government shutdown.
* Bank of Nova Scotia said quarterly profit rose 13 percent, driven by acquisitions in its foreign and domestic segments, and it raised its dividend.
* Anadarko Petroleum Corp and an Indian billionaire have launched the auction of a 20 percent stake in a Mozambique gas field that could fetch $4.5 billion, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* Standard Chartered notched up a tenth successive rise in annual profit with a 1 percent gain that was capped by the bank's big fine for breaking U.S. sanctions on Iran and rising regulatory costs.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.31 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.3 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 292.3703; rose 0.4 percent
* Gold futures : $1,582.2; rose 0.64 percent
* US crude : $90.39; rose 0.3 percent
* Brent crude : $110.7; rose 0.55 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,761.25; rose 0.47 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Canada's Competition Bureau has approved BCE Inc's plan to acquire Astral Media Inc for C$3 billion, but the Bell parent's offer to buy the media company must still pass muster with the telecommunications regulator.
Major Drilling Group International Inc : Growing caution gripping the mining industry is having a big impact on exploration service providers such as Major Drilling Inc , which posted a quarterly loss on Monday and offered little hope of an early turnaround
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.
* Canadian National Railway : BMO raises target price to C$100 from C$96 to reflect a more buoyant outlook for Canadian crude-on-rail
* Canadian Oil Sands Ltd : RBC cuts target price to C$21 from C$22 as the company reported soft February Syncrude production that reflects lower reliability in Syncrude's extraction units
* Capital Power : CIBC cuts rating to sector performer from sector outperformer following the company's lower-than-expected fourth quarter results.
* Major Drilling Group International Inc : Salman Partners cuts price target to C$10.75 from C$13.00, says although the company reported better-than-expected results in the third quarter, risks have increased in 2014
* Vermilion Energy Inc : RBC raises target price to C$58 from C$52, says the company is well-positioned to execute a high yield growth model with a dividend stream that should grow in the future
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes ISM non-manufacturing index data
TORONTO, March 28 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday to an 11-day high as oil prices rallied and the heavyweight energy and financial groups gained ground.
March 28 Canada's main stock index futures were trading modestly higher on Tuesday as investors looked past President Donald Trump's setback on healthcare reform to his planned stimulus policies.