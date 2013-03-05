版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 3月 5日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher, Scotia results lead gains

TORONTO, March 5 Canada's main stock index
opened higher on Tuesday as a rise in shares of Bank of Nova
Scotia after the lender's profit jumped and an easing
of tension over the U.S. fiscal crisis after lawmakers took
another stab to prevent a government shutdown cheered investors.
   The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 84.93 points, or 0.67 percent, at 12,792.34
shortly after the open.

