版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 3月 6日 星期三 05:04 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as Scotiabank leads, U.S. data helps

TORONTO, March 5 Canada's main stock index ended
higher on Tuesday, helped by Bank of Nova Scotia's 
dividend hike and surprise profit jump as well as U.S. economic
data that spurred broad gains.    
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 28.63 points, or 0.23 percent,
at 12,736.04.

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐