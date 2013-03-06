版本:
2013年 3月 6日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher, U.S. jobs data provide boost

TORONTO, March 6 Canada's main stock index rose
on Wednesday, led by financial and energy stocks, as data
indicating robust private sector hiring in the United States
lifted investor sentiment.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 59.68 points, or 0.47 percent, at 12,795.72
shortly after the open.

