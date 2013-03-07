版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 3月 7日 星期四

CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits 5-week high after U.S. data; Canadian Natural falls

TORONTO, March 7 Canada's main stock index
opened higher on Thursday, hitting a five-week high, as positive
U.S. jobless claims numbers more than offset a decline in
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd after the independent
oil producer reported a sharp fall in quarterly profit.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 28.01 points, or 0.22 percent, at 12,859.97
shortly after the open. It rose as far as 12,869.64, its highest
point since in Jan. 30.
