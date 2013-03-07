CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits 5-week high after U.S. data; Canadian Natural falls

TORONTO, March 7 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, hitting a five-week high, as positive U.S. jobless claims numbers more than offset a decline in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd after the independent oil producer reported a sharp fall in quarterly profit. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 28.01 points, or 0.22 percent, at 12,859.97 shortly after the open. It rose as far as 12,869.64, its highest point since in Jan. 30.