CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower on Cyprus bailout woes

March 18 Toronto's main stock index looked set
to open lower after a European decision to include a tax on bank
deposits in a bailout of Cyprus sent shockwaves through
financial markets.
TOP STORIES
* Cypriot ministers rushed to revise a plan to seize money
from bank deposits as part of an EU bailout, in an effort to
ensure lawmakers supported it in a vote later in the day.
* Standard and Poor's sees a high risk that Spain, Italy,
Portugal and France will not be able to carry through necessary
reforms as the unemployed become less willing to put up with
austerity, S&P's Germany head Torsten Hinrichs told a newspaper.
* Europe's Airbus has landed a record order potentially worth
$20 billion from Indonesia's Lion Air, sources familiar with the
matter said on Sunday, smashing rival Boeing's grip on one of
the world's fastest-growing airlines.
* STMicroelectronics and Ericsson will close their
loss-making mobile chip joint venture ST-Ericsson by dividing
parts of the business between them and shutting the rest with
the loss of about 1,600 jobs.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.42 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.8 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 294.9332;
fell 0.68 percent
* Gold futures : $1,601.6; rose 0.57 percent
* US crude : $92.5; fell 1.02 percent
* Brent crude : $108.42; fell 1.27 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,595; fell 2.03 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Bombardier Inc : The train maker will have to pay
at least 460 million Swiss francs to Swiss railway group SBB for
late delivery of 59 double-deck trains the SBB ordered three
years ago, a Swiss newspaper reported on Sunday.
* BNK Petroleum Inc : The oil and gas exploration and
production company said on Sunday it had agreed to sell most of
its assets in Oklahoma's Tishomingo Field to Exxon Mobil Corp
for $147.5 million to fund its exploration program and repay
debt.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Eastern Platinum Ltd : CIBC cuts price target to
C$0.35 from C$0.45 on valuation citing current metal price
environment
* InnVest REIT : CIBC raises target price to C$5.25
from C$5 citing attractive valuation after the REIT posted
better-than-expected fourth-quarter results, says operating
performance may lead to above-average AFFO/unit growth over time
* KeyREIT : CIBC raises price target to C$7.50 from
C$7 after Huntingdon Capital Corp raises its offer for
the company's by 7 percent
* Northern Property REIT : CIBC cuts price target
to C$33 from C$34 after the company posted in-line
fourth-quarter results
* Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp : CIBC cuts price
target to C$25 from C$29.50 after the company missed
fourth-quarter sales estimates
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes securities figures
* Major U.S. events and data includes National Association of
Home Builders/Wells Fargo March housing market index