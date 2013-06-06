CANADA STOCKS-TSX drops for 5th straight day, hits 1-month low

* TSX falls 36.85 points, or 0.30 percent, to 12,406.80 * Seven of 10 main sectors decline * Index turns negative on year * Bombardier jumps after contract By John Tilak TORONTO, June 6 Canada's main stock index fell for a fifth straight session on Thursday, dragged by weaker financials to a one-month low, as investors digested comments from the European Central Bank and remained nervous about an upcoming U.S. jobs report. With the day's drop, the index has turned negative on the year. The European Central Bank kept interest rates unchanged and President Mario Draghi said the bank's policy would remain accommodative for as long as needed, signaling a readiness to keep rates low for months to come, to aid an economic recovery. U.S. job growth probably picked up only slightly in May, an influential report is expected to show on Friday, suggesting the economy is still in a rut and not ready for the Federal Reserve to dial back its monetary support. "We're getting fixated on the jobs number because we may or may not be at an inflection point with interest rates backed up," said Paul Hand, managing director at RBC Capital Markets. "So there's a heightened sense of sensitivity around this week's number." The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 36.85 points, or 0.30 percent, at 12,406.80. It earlier slipped to its lowest since May 3. The resource-heavy market has underperformed its U.S. peers because sluggish commodity prices have weighed on sentiment. "We're trapped between the resource stocks and the other sectors," Hand said. "To get things going, the resource sector has to gain, and it will depend more on the global economy, not just the North American economy, being robust." Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, gave back 0.4 percent. Toronto Dominion Bank, the country's second-biggest lender, lost 0.8 percent to C$82.20 and played the biggest role of any single stock in leading the market lower. Shares of energy producers gained 0.4 percent after a rise in the price of oil. Husky Energy rose 1 percent to C$29.41. The materials sector, which includes mining stocks, was little changed. In company news, Bombardier Inc's train unit said it received an order worth about $771 million for a new generation metro fleet from the Stockholm Public Transport Authority. The stock climbed 1.2 percent to C$4.92 and was one of the most influential gainers on the market.