CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains as investors shrug off U.S. shutdown

* TSX up 36.20 points, or 0.28 percent, at 12,824.59
* Banks and energy companies lead gains, miners weigh
TORONTO Oct 1 Canada's main stock index was
marginally higher on Tuesday as the market largely shrugged off
a partial shutdown of the U.S. government, though many of the
index's biggest mining stocks fell.
Investors are getting wise to Washington politics and do not
expect the shutdown, which could put up to 1 million workers on
unpaid leave, to last too long, said Keith Richards, portfolio
manager and technical analyst at ValueTrend Wealth Management in
Barrie, Ontario.
If the shutdown were prolonged, it might encourage the U.S.
Federal Reserve to maintain its stimulus program for a longer
period, which would also boost stocks, he said.
"If there is a longer shutdown it would slow the economy and
therefore reduce the (Fed) taper talk that's been the prevalent
fear out there," Richards said, adding that a looming fight over
raising Washington's borrowing authority was much more
dangerous. "We still have the debt ceiling nonsense coming up.
That's a bigger issue than a government shutdown."
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was up 36.20 points, or 0.28 percent, at 12,824.59 at
midmorning. It had opened in the red after hitting a two-week
low on Monday.
"I'm personally not getting too excited over any little
rally we get today. It's too early to get too bullish on this
market," Richards said.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc had the
single biggest positive impact on the index, up 3.1 percent at
C$110.70.
The index's heavyweight energy sector was up despite a drop
in oil prices. In the group, Suncor Energy added 1.2
percent to C$37.28. The financial sector was also higher, with
Royal Bank of Canada up 0.6 percent at C$66.41.
Mining companies were the main drag, with Barrick Gold
down 3 percent at C$18.60, and Goldcorp Inc off
2.4 percent at C$26.17. The price of gold fell below $1,300 per
ounce to its lowest since early August on Tuesday as some
investors saw the U.S. standoff as likely temporary and drove
safe-haven bullion lower.