CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches higher on Yellen news, U.S. budget hopes

* TSX up 37.92 points, or 0.3 percent, at 12,730.33
* Yellen nomination for Fed chief provides some support
* Jean Coutu drops after missing profit expectations
By Leah Schnurr
TORONTO, Oct 9 Canada's main stock index rose
modestly, boosted by gains in most sectors, as investors were
encouraged by the nomination of a new Federal Reserve chief and
on signs of hope for a resolution to the government shutdown
south of the border.
With the U.S. government on its ninth day of a shutdown,
President Barack Obama began inviting lawmakers to the White
House for meetings to discuss the impasse and raising the debt
limit.
While there were no concrete signs of progress, some members
of both parties floated the possibility of a short-term increase
in the debt limit to allow time for broader negotiations on the
budget.
Sentiment was also improved as Obama nominated Federal
Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen to the Fed's top spot, providing
markets with clarity on at least one issue of focus. Yellen is
expected to tread carefully in winding down economic stimulus
that has bolstered stocks.
Still, given the uncertainty markets still face, including
the looming deadline to raise the U.S. debt ceiling, the upward
direction may not last, said Adrian Mastracci, portfolio manager
at KCM Wealth Management in Vancouver
"The markets are looking for some direction, and they found
a little bit but not too much," said Mastracci. "I think the
volatility will still continue."
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended up 37.92 points, or 0.3 percent, at 12,730.33.
Investors also parsed minutes from last month's Fed meeting
that showed its unexpected decision not to withdraw its economic
stimulus was a "relatively close call".
BCE Inc was the top positive influence, gaining 2.2
percent to C$44.70. Suncor Energy also boosted the
market, rising 1 percent to C$36.17.
Jean Coutu Group dropped 4.2 percent to C$18.12
after the pharmacy chain reported quarterly profit that missed
expectations.