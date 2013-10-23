CANADA STOCKS-Railways help TSX make slight gains; resources weigh

* TSX up 8.63 points, or 0.07 percent, at 13,256.69
* Two biggest railways jump on strong earnings
* Glut of oil in U.S. weighs on energy companies
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Oct 23 Canada's main stock index eked
out a small gain in morning trade on Wednesday as strong results
from the country's two biggest railways offset losses in energy
and mining companies.
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, Canada's No. 2 rail
operator, surged 6.2 percent to C$143.20 after reporting a 45
percent jump in profit as freight revenue rose and operating
costs fell.
Canadian National Railway Co, the No. 1 operator
and focus of scrutiny after one of its trains derailed and
caught fire last weekend, jumped 2.7 percent to C$112.71 after
reporting a market-beating third-quarter profit and record
revenue late on Tuesday, as well as a two-for-one stock split
and share buyback plan.
The railways should prosper as the economy grows but the
potential for growing opposition to their carriage of natural
resources was a concern, said Rick Hutcheon, president and chief
operating officer at RKH Investments.
"A great deal of the current growth in their earnings is
coming from oil-by-rail," he said.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was up 8.63 points, or 0.07 percent, at 13,256.69 by
mid-morning. It opened in the red. The index has been on a
six-session rally, pushing it to two-year highs.
Energy stocks weighed most heavily, pressured by ample
supplies and expectations of a further inventory buildup in the
United States, the world's top consumer.
Suncor Energy Inc slipped 1.4 percent to C$36.98 and
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd declined 1.5 percent to
C$32.50.
CGI Group fell 3.5 percent to C$34.80. The
contractor that built HealthCare.gov has fallen 9 percent in the
last week as the U.S. health insurance program suffered
technical glitches.