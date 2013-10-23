CANADA STOCKS-TSX's 6-day rally ends despite railway gains

* TSX ends down 4.74 points, or 0.04 percent, at 13,243.32
* Canada's two big railways jump on strong earnings
* Glut of oil in U.S. weighs on energy companies
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Oct 23 Canada's main stock index
slipped on Wednesday, ending a six-session rally, as strong
results from the country's two big railways failed to offset
heavy losses in banking, energy and mining stocks.
"It's a bipolar market today. It's difficult for the index
to get any traction when the three biggest groups are down,"
said Elvis Picardo, portfolio manager at Global Securities in
Vancouver.
The financial, energy and materials groups combined account
for more than 70 percent of the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX
composite index, which ended down 4.74 points, or 0.04
percent, at 13,243.32.
Strong gains for the railways limited the index's loss.
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, the country's No. 2 rail
operator, surged 10.2 percent to C$148.53 after reporting a 45
percent jump in profit as freight revenue rose and operating
costs fell.
Canadian National Railway Co, the No. 1 operator
and focus of scrutiny after one of its trains derailed and
caught fire last weekend, jumped 4.4 percent to C$114.59. Late
on Tuesday, it reported a market-beating third-quarter profit
and record revenue as well as announcing a two-for-one stock
split and share buyback plan.
The railways should prosper as the economy grows but the
potential for growing opposition to their carriage of oil is a
concern, said Rick Hutcheon, president and chief operating
officer at RKH Investments.
"A great deal of the current growth in their earnings is
coming from oil-by-rail," he said.
Mining had the heaviest losses as the price of gold slipped
after hitting four-week highs a day earlier. Copper prices also
fell.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd fell 3.9 percent to
C$18.60, and Barrick Gold Corp was down 1.7 percent at
C$20.12.
Centerra Gold plunged 23.2 percent to C$4.10 as
Kyrgyzstan's parliament voted to seek control over a proposed
gold mining venture with Centerra, demanding a 50-50 agreement
signed last month be torn up.
Oil and gas stocks also weighed heavily, pressured by ample
supplies and expectations of a further inventory buildup in the
United States, the world's top consumer.
Suncor Energy Inc retreated 2.3 percent to C$36.64,
and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd declined 1.4 percent
to C$32.53.
But Encana Corp, which is restructuring under a new CEO,
rose 1.9 percent to C$19.15 after it reported its second
straight quarterly profit.
Elsewhere, CGI Group fell 3.1 percent to C$34.97.
The contractor that built HealthCare.gov has fallen 9 percent in
the past week as the website for the U.S. health insurance
program, or Obamacare, suffered technical glitches.